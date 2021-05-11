Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 868 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETHO opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $59.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38.

