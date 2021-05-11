Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $263.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

