Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,215,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,580 shares of company stock worth $8,524,961 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $75.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

