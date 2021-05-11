Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 120,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 712,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.68. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

