Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives GBX 135 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 135 ($1.76).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 164.90 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 94.65 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.30 ($2.22). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.40.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

