Head-To-Head Contrast: Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Murphy Oil and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 2 6 5 0 2.23 Birchcliff Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.09%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 42.09%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40% Birchcliff Energy -22.14% -2.44% -1.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Birchcliff Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 1.08 $1.15 billion $0.87 22.87 Birchcliff Energy $462.38 million 1.60 -$41.74 million N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Murphy Oil on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

