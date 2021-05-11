Head to Head Contrast: StoneMor (NYSE:STON) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PhoneX and StoneMor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of StoneMor shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of StoneMor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PhoneX has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneMor has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PhoneX and StoneMor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $67.72 million 0.19 -$4.67 million N/A N/A StoneMor $289.52 million 1.00 -$151.94 million N/A N/A

PhoneX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneMor.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and StoneMor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A StoneMor -19.33% N/A -4.97%

Summary

StoneMor beats PhoneX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 313 cemeteries in 26 states and Puerto Rico; and 80 funeral homes in 16 states and Puerto Rico. The company is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

