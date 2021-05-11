Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares shot up 4.5% on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $6.75 to $7.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hecla Mining traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.61. 77,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,447,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

