Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €100.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €96.48 ($113.51) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €96.14 and a 200 day moving average of €90.28.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.