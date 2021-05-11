Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €105.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €96.48 ($113.51) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.28. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

