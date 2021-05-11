Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) CEO Lawrence Harris Silber Sells 25,000 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Herc by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Herc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,048,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

