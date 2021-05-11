Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.26 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $7.08 or 0.00012405 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $33.26 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00085373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.50 or 0.00856209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00107840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

