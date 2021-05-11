Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.20.

Heska stock opened at $196.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 1-year low of $69.66 and a 1-year high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $21,731,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $13,680,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Heska by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 76,756 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $11,017,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

