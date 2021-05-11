HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 18 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.2% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $625.39. 22,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $283.31 and a 1-year high of $675.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $634.55 and its 200-day moving average is $528.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.