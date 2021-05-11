Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives $37.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$32.39 during trading hours on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.