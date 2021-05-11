Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives $37.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$32.39 during trading hours on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Analyst Recommendations for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit