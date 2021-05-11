Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 1,097 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

