Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 1,536 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $32.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

