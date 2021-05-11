Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

