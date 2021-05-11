Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,500 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

