Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

STT opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 128.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

