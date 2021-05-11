Hoese & Co LLP Buys 70 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

