Hoese & Co LLP Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 316,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614,938. The stock has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

