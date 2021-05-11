Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

HMPT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Point Capital stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

