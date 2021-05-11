Homeros Trading 39% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $64.30 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Homeros

HMR is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

