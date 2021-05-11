Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE HMN opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

