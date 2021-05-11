Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.