Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 12,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 21,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Cormark initiated coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HZMMF)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

