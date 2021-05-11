Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

