Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,503,000 after buying an additional 220,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,378,000 after buying an additional 463,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

HST stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

