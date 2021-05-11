HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec lowered HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 446.73 ($5.84).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.78) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 431.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.71. The firm has a market cap of £90.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

