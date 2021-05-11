HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. On average, analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

