Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

HUM opened at $469.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.93. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

