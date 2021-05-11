Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,400 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of SAIC opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.