Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $732.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

