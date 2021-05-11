Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.