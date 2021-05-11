Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sally Beauty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of SBH opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

