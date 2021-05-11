Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

