Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.