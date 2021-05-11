Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.