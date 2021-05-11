Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

