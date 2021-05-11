Hxro Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $137.06 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

