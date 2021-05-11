i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $37.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,673. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $991.42 million, a PE ratio of -753.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

