i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.080 EPS.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. 133,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,430. The company has a market cap of $990.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

