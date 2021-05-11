i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

A number of research firms have commented on IIIV. KeyCorp increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. 133,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,430. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $990.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

