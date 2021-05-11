IAA, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $58.05 on Monday. IAA has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in IAA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 986.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IAA by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,360,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in IAA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

