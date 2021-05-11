Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.770-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.62 million.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $2,014,326. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

