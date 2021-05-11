IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. 2,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,217. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $677.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

