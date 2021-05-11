IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 6,234 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,326 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,510 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.