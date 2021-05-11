IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.52. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $168.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

