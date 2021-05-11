IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 974,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after purchasing an additional 378,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

